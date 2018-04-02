Unilever NV (UNIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.50 ($63.58).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNIA. Goldman Sachs set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($63.58) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up €0.20 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching €43.30 ($53.46). 8,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375. Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($64.56).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

