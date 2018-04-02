Unilever (UN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.266659850955 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.67. 1,370,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,378. Unilever has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $96,693.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/unilever-un-given-media-impact-score-of-0-17.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.