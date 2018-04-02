Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, March 18th, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,626. Unilever has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $96,693.46, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,804,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,271,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 180,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/unilever-un-lifted-to-neutral-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.