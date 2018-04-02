Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Ashmore Wealth Management LLC

Ashmore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,053 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.8% of Ashmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $53,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

NYSE:UNP opened at $134.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104,761.96, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $143.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

