Uniroyal Global (UNIR) CEO Howard R. Curd Acquires 6,892 Shares

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) CEO Howard R. Curd bought 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $12,612.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS UNIR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Uniroyal Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/uniroyal-global-unir-ceo-howard-r-curd-acquires-6892-shares.html.

About Uniroyal Global

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics products that have automotive and non-automotive transportation, indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities, athletic equipment, and residential applications primarily in North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.