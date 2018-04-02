Unisys (UIS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unisys (NYSE:UIS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.20% of Unisys worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 50.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,496,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

UIS stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.58, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32. Unisys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.07 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Unisys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS downgraded Unisys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

