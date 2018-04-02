United Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $287,162.00 (CRYPTO:UBTC)

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. United Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $287,162.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One United Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $10.89 or 0.00157056 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos, Coinnest, ACX and Quoine. During the last week, United Bitcoin has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get United Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00027105 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

United Bitcoin Profile

United Bitcoin (UBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for United Bitcoin is ub.com. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin.

United Bitcoin Coin Trading

United Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ACX, Coinnest, OKEx, AEX, EXX, Qryptos and Quoine. It is not currently possible to buy United Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Bitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy United Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.