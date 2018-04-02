Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.58% of United Insurance worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 82.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 88.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 1,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $19.14 on Monday. United Insurance Holdings has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $818.16, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. United Insurance had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $181.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.08 million. research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UIHC. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies.

