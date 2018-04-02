United Parcel Service (UPS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.0040532550152 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

UPS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.84. 4,578,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market cap of $90,176.41, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

