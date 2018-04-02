United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News stories about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.8927258231234 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.

United Rentals stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,537. The company has a market capitalization of $14,583.19, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $231,211.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,903.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $296,343.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,448 shares of company stock valued at $18,659,953 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

