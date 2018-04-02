United States Steel Co. (X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United States Steel to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Axiom Securities upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.83 to $18.55 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $277,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,701.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Rintoul sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,600. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 22.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 361,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.96. 16,931,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673,306. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $7,028.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

