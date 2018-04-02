Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 288.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 588,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 436,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $125.82 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $100,628.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

