Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 1,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $121,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $136,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $112.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,858.42, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

