UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $214.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207,079.89, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $162.74 and a 12-month high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

