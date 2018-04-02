UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,132,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $809,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,902 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,541,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,396,000 after buying an additional 3,289,470 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,896,000 after buying an additional 2,264,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after buying an additional 1,588,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,584,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,570,000 after buying an additional 1,562,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Shares of UNH opened at $214.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207,079.89, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

