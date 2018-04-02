Universal Currency (UNIT) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $41,784.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00010106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033313 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00696827 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025251 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 17,512,520 coins and its circulating supply is 13,412,520 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

