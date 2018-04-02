Reviewing Universal Health Services (UHS) and HMS (HMSY)

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Universal Health Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. HMS does not pay a dividend. Universal Health Services pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Services has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Services and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services 7.23% 15.06% 6.98% HMS 7.56% 7.33% 4.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Services and HMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services $10.41 billion 1.07 $752.30 million $7.53 15.73 HMS $521.21 million 2.68 $40.05 million $0.43 39.16

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than HMS. Universal Health Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Health Services and HMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services 0 3 11 0 2.79 HMS 0 3 3 1 2.71

Universal Health Services currently has a consensus target price of $133.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. HMS has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given HMS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than Universal Health Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Universal Health Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Universal Health Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of HMS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats HMS on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other. As of February 28, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 319 inpatient facilities, and 33 outpatient and other facilities, located in 37 states, Washington, District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company’s hospitals provide a range of services, such as oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. As of February 28, 2017, its acute care facilities located in the United States included 26 inpatient acute care hospitals; four free-standing emergency departments, and four outpatient surgery/cancer care centers and one surgical hospital.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions. The company's services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; improve outcomes and increase retention; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance programs, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

