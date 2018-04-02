Unum Group (UNM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

UNM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.68. 1,766,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,731. The firm has a market cap of $10,534.24, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $266,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Jason Waxenberg sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $75,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $999,888. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,316,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,944,000 after buying an additional 2,425,302 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,209,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,397,000 after buying an additional 339,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $12,797,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/unum-group-unm-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

