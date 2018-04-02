Unum Group (UNM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

Media headlines about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unum Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.845606900378 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

UNM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. 1,498,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,200. The firm has a market cap of $10,534.24, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $397,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Jason Waxenberg sold 1,435 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $75,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $999,888. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

