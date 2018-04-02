Upland Software (UPLD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Upland Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.1791931097814 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. 27,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,371. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $597.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,512.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $8,048,930 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

