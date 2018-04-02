Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Upland Software (UPLD)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $443,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 420,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,963,122.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,500,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,086,742.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 238,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,808 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

