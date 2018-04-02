UTRUST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (CRYPTO:UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and EtherDelta. UTRUST has a market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00692623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00178965 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038820 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029310 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST launched on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,739,487 tokens. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.io. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

