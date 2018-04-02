UTRUST (UTK) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and $1.98 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, UTRUST has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00699373 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030057 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,739,487 tokens. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.io. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

