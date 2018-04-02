Valeo (VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.43. 20,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,241. The firm has a market cap of $15,859.96, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. Valeo has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company, which is focused on the design, production and sale of components, integrated systems, modules and services for the automotive sector. Its segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems.

