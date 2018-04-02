ValuEngine Downgrades Axovant Sciences (AXON) to Strong Sell

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,679. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Axovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $143.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.40.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axovant Sciences by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 622,964 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 63,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 135,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

