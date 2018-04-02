Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,561.11, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $111.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $70,129.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,921.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,277,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $178,515,000 after purchasing an additional 683,170 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 612,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 602,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,032,037,000 after purchasing an additional 584,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 26,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,045,000 after purchasing an additional 474,700 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/valuengine-lowers-norfolk-southern-nsc-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.