ValuEngine Lowers Petrofac (POFCY) to Hold

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petrofac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,428.31, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

