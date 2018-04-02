Signet Jewelers (SIG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo lowered Signet Jewelers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $2,331.08, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,095,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after buying an additional 1,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 480,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 906,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,277,000 after buying an additional 420,413 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

