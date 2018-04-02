ValuEngine Upgrades Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) to “Buy”

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.13. 355,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,776. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1,775.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 804.49%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $814,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,839. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,732,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,832,000 after purchasing an additional 434,123 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,319,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,014,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/valuengine-upgrades-acceleron-pharma-xlrn-to-buy.html.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.