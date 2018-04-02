Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 target price on Alcentra Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alcentra Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABDC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Alcentra Capital has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.88, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcentra Capital news, insider Branko Krmpotic acquired 10,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $91,788. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

