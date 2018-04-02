ValuEngine Upgrades American Vanguard (AVD) to Buy

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 101,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.85, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/valuengine-upgrades-american-vanguard-avd-to-buy.html.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.