ValuEngine Upgrades AquaVenture (WAAS) to “Hold”

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

WAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,001. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $328.55, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $683,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,534,042 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

