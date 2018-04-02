ValuEngine Upgrades Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) to Hold

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASCMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascent Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascent Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of ASCMA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 119,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,216. Ascent Capital Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Capital Group

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

