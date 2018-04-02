ValuEngine Upgrades Caleres (CAL) to “Strong-Buy”

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS lowered Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $32.90. 319,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1,444.10, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Caleres has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.61 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,925.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,799,000 after acquiring an additional 138,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,626,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,666,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after buying an additional 361,832 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 437,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

