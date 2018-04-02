ValuEngine Upgrades Dmc Global (BOOM) to Buy

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.71, a P/E ratio of 158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ValuEngine Upgrades Dmc Global (BOOM) to Buy” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/valuengine-upgrades-dmc-global-boom-to-buy.html.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.