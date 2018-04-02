The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on The Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,442.23, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

