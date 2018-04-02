ValuEngine Upgrades Sandvik (SDVKY) to “Strong-Buy”

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,045. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $23,130.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Sandvik had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. analysts expect that Sandvik will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sandvik worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers construction equipment and tools, including breakers and demolition tools, mobile and stationary crushers and screens, rock tools, spare and wear parts, surface drill rigs, and tunneling equipment.

