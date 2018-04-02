ValuEngine Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Buy

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE:USPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $416,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $12,459,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 57.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

