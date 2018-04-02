Valvoline Inc (VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $571.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce sales of $571.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.49 million. Valvoline reported sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $571.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 148.14% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE VVV) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 726,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.91. The firm has a market cap of $4,407.45, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

