VanceInfo Technologies (NYSE:VIT) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about VanceInfo Technologies (NYSE:VIT) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VanceInfo Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5290334716077 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE VIT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. 81,901 shares of the company traded hands.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/vanceinfo-technologies-vit-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

VanceInfo Technologies Company Profile

VanceInfo Technologies Inc (VanceInfo) is a holding company. VanceInfo is an information technology (IT) service provider and is offshore software development company. VanceInfo is principally engaged in the provision of IT services, which include quality assurance testing, application development and maintenances (ADMs), research and development (R&D), globalization and localization, and enterprise solutions in the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for VanceInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanceInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.