VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (ITM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

ITM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 475,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,427. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

About VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

