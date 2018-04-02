VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond (IHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:IHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:IHY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,947. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $26.20.

