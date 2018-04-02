VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. 60,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,205. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

