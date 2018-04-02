Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,182,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,407. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

About Vanguard European Stock Index Fund

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

