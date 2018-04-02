Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,502. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.15 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

