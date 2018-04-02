VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5742 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of BMV:VOOV traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $103.10. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

