Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $103.18 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.6029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stake Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/vanguard-value-etf-vtv-stake-lessened-by-jane-street-group-llc-updated.html.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.