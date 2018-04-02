Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 491,532 Shares of Citigroup (C)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $67.50 on Monday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173,479.45, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

