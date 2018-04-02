Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems (VAR) opened at $119.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10,905.79, a PE ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $274,382.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $117,818.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,380.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,568 shares of company stock worth $12,019,913. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3,418.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.