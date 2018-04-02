Varonis Systems (VRNS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Imperial Capital

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lifted by Imperial Capital from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of VRNS opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.29 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $988,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,731.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $1,005,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,653. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

